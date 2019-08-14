Ga., NFL Stadium's Win In Escalator Injury Suit Upheld

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Georgia World Congress Center and its owner, the state of Georgia, notched another win in a suit filed by a woman who claimed she was injured by a malfunctioning escalator, with a state appeals court affirming she didn’t properly give notice of her intent to sue. In a decision filed Tuesday, Judge E. Trenton Brown III affirmed the dismissal of Andrea Bailey’s suit, saying the notice she gave to the Atlanta stadium did not meet the strict requirements of Georgia law because it did not describe her actual injuries. While the notice does specify the amount of damages she seeks at...

