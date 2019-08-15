FilmOn Exec Could Face Criminal Contempt, Judge Says

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 12:09 AM EDT) -- The California state judge overseeing a sexual harassment trial against FilmOn founder Alki David threatened the self-represented billionaire with criminal contempt Wednesday, after he continued verbal attacks on his accuser's attorney Lisa Bloom and attempted to speak with prospective jurors outside of proceedings. The contempt warning from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui came on the second day of jury selection, in response to David speaking to the jurors when they were filing out of the courtroom as he tried to show them a news article about Bloom on his phone. David's attacks on Bloom have developed into...

