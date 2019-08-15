Recycler Can't Exit Investors' Suit Over 'Dog And Pony Show'

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has allowed a consolidated class action to proceed against battery recycler Aqua Metals, finding the company needs to answer for what one witness called a "dog and pony show" put on for investors that allegedly concealed the company's problems. The Aqua Metals investors, including the Plymouth County Retirement Association, allege that announcements about the nascent company's ramp-up painted a picture of a successful business — a characterization they say was misleading and artificially inflated the value of the company's stock price. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam said Wednesday there was enough to the allegations in plaintiffs' lengthy...

