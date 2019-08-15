Receiver Can Sell More Property In Jay Peak EB-5 Fraud Case

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has allowed the receiver in the failed Jay Peak EB-5 immigrant investor project to sell a Vermont property relinquished by Miami businessman Ariel Quiros to benefit creditors and investors in an alleged $350 million fraud. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles granted the receiver’s motion Wednesday to sell the nearly 14-acre property in Jay, Vermont, by private sale to James H. Paquette. The sale is part of Quiros’ settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued him over his alleged role in the $350 million EB-5 visa fraud that purportedly hurt 700 investors from 74...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS