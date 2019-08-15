Sinclair Tells Court It Didn’t Lie About Tribune Deal’s Chances

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. pressed a Maryland federal court Wednesday to shut down a securities lawsuit centered on the company's failed $3.9 billion combination with Tribune Media Co., insisting that every statement Sinclair made to its investors was true when it was issued. The investors were repeatedly warned that regulators may not sign off on the deal, Sinclair argued in support of its May bid to dismiss the case. The company added that its shareholders can't point out one thing Sinclair told them that was false at the time the statement was made. "Sinclair's investors were disappointed (as was Sinclair) that...

