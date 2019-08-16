US Offshore Wind Review Delay Roils Waters For Developers

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent move to delay approval of the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the U.S. in order to conduct a broader review underscores the regulatory headwinds the budding industry faces, though experts say it's too soon to tell if the government's actions will choke off other projects in the pipeline. Weeks before it was expected to finalize the environmental impact statement for the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project in Massachusetts, the U.S. Department of Interior said on Aug. 9 that it's extending its timeline. The DOI's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it will put together a supplemental EIS...

