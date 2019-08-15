Labaton Sucharow Nabs Lead In Apple Investor Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP snagged the top spot Wednesday in a proposed class action in California federal court accusing Apple Inc. of deceiving investors about sliding iPhone sales in China. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers consolidated three similar suits and named Labaton’s client, the Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Rhode Island, lead plaintiff in a brief order. Labaton won out over Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Pomerantz LLP and Bernstein Liebhard LLP as lead counsel for the proposed class in its suit over alleged federal securities violations. Apple’s shareholders contend that the tech giant and its top executives,...

