Avenatti Says Nike Agreed To Pay Zion Williamson $35K

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti referenced alleged texts between Nike executives discussing an illicit $35,000 payment to eventual NBA No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson before he committed to Duke University, in a motion filed late Wednesday seeking to escape federal criminal charges alleging he attempted to extort the shoe company. Avenatti told a federal court that federal prosecutors in Manhattan are selectively and vindictively prosecuting him over allegations he attempted to extort Nike by threatening to go public with evidence of illicit payments to amateur basketball players in violation of NCAA rules during settlement negotiations for a potential lawsuit by a California...

