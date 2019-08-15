Tribal Casino Fight Won't Wait For Supreme Court Ruling

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation has lost its bid to pause litigation challenging a Chickasaw Nation casino until the U.S. Supreme Court resolves a case touching on tribal jurisdiction, with an Oklahoma federal judge saying Thursday that the appeal’s outcome likely won’t affect his decision. U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton said both he and the Tenth Circuit have told the Comanche Nation at various points that the high court’s decision in Murphy v. Carpenter probably won’t affect the tribe’s suit fighting the opening of a Chickasaw Nation casino. Yet the Comanche Nation has continued touting the significance of Murphy, which centers on whether...

