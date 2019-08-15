Biz Groups Back Comcast In High Court Race-Bias Battle

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups on Thursday threw their weight behind Comcast's U.S. Supreme Court challenge to a Ninth Circuit decision making it easier to prove claims brought under a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting race bias, arguing the statute's text doesn't support the appeals court's reasoning. A Chamber-led coalition and the bias-focused Center for Workplace Compliance both filed briefs arguing that plaintiffs pursuing claims under section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 must show that their race caused the action they challenge, urging the justices to overturn the Ninth Circuit's ruling that the National Association of...

