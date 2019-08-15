DOJ Antitrust Unit Wants More Info On UTC, Raytheon Merger

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- United Technologies Corp. revealed Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is looking for more information about the company's massive all-stock merger with Raytheon Co. Connecticut-based UTC disclosed in an amended S-4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it and Massachusetts-based Raytheon received a second request for information from the DOJ on July 22, about a month after notifying antitrust regulators about the proposed deal. The companies still expect the deal to close during the first half of 2020, but cautioned that neither company can guarantee the timing, given "conditions beyond each company's control, including obtaining...

