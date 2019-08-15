Yelp Investors Seek Class Cert. In Advertising Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Yelp investors urged a California federal court Wednesday to certify their proposed class in a suit accusing the crowd-sourced review site of hiding problems with its advertising efforts, arguing that they fulfill all of the federal requirements for certification. The shareholders said there are potentially thousands of investors harmed by the same alleged cover-up of slumping retention rates for its local business advertising program. Lead plaintiff Jonathan Davis also requested that the court name him class representative and his attorneys at Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Holzer and Holzer LLC class counsel, arguing they are “more than capable of prosecuting...

