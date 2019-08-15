Enviro Says City Can Go Beyond Ohio's Lake Erie Rules

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An Ohio environmental group said Thursday that local communities can pass provisions that go beyond state-imposed guidelines if they are aimed at enhancing public health and safety, arguing that a challenge to the city of Toledo's "bill of rights" for Lake Erie's protection should fail. Toledoans for Safe Water asked an Ohio federal court to throw out an attempt by Drewes Farms Partnership and the state of Ohio to invalidate the Lake Erie Bill of Rights, which provides the lake with rights to "exist, flourish and naturally evolve." The group's amicus brief said the power of local community self-government is "deeply...

