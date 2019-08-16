10th Circ. Revives RICO Suit Against Whistleblower, Attys

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has ruled that a whistleblower who prevailed in a False Claims Act case against a Utah doctor for conducting unnecessary heart procedures must now face claims that he conspired with two law firms to illegally obtain patient records to pursue malpractice cases. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory A. Phillips ruled Thursday that a federal judge improperly tossed Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against Dr. Gerald Polukoff, Rand P. Nolen of Fleming Nolen & Jez LLP, Rhome Zabriskie of Utah-based Zabriskie Law Firm and the firms themselves. Polukoff had brought FCA claims against Dr. Sherman Sorensen, who then...

