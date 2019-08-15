Feds Say Ex-Railroad Worker Faked Disability In FCA Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government accused a former railroad worker of lying about the extent of his injuries to obtain disability benefits in a False Claims Act suit filed in Texas federal court. The government on Wednesday accused Anthony Herrera, a former Union Pacific Railroad employee who allegedly suffered a herniated disc and a pinched nerve, of improperly receiving more than $450,000 in disability benefits from the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, while failing to disclose he was earning money from a Mexican restaurant and metal roofing business he owned. "[Herrera] was informed and aware of his duty to promptly notify any social security...

