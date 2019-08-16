Injunction Needed To Protect $14M Awards, Court Told

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A man whose companies won $14 million in arbitral awards against his childhood friend over unpaid loans has pressed a New York federal court for an injunction, asserting that his former schoolmate is shuffling assets around to avoid paying up. Alex Spiegel asked the court to block Yuri Drukker and his Cyprus-based companies, Stubrick Ltd. and WJ Holding Ltd., from transferring assets, contending that they have been defying an injunction issued by a Cypriot court by draining and moving around money that could help satisfy the awards. “It is clear that respondents will do anything, and stop at nothing, including violate...

