Glenmark Wants Out Of Pharmacies' Pay-For-Delay Lawsuits

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals wants out of an antitrust suit tied to the cholesterol drug Zetia, telling a Virginia federal judge that new claims accusing it of working up a three-way conspiracy with two other drug companies to keep generic versions of the medication off the market are "implausible." The freshly added claims filed by Kroger, Walgreens and a handful of other big-name chains that operate pharmacies accuse the generic drugmaker of teaming up with Merck & Co. Inc. and Par Pharmaceuticals to pay to keep generic versions of Zetia out of play. But the pharmacies have no evidence of any type of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS