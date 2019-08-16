TI Says ICO Investor Suit Should Be Dead And Gone

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Rapper T.I. on Thursday looked to escape a lawsuit by investors claiming he and others duped them into participating in an initial coin offering for now-worthless digital tokens, saying the allegations against him do not specifically identify any wrongdoing on his part. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., asked to dismiss the amended complaint by Aurélien Beranger and a proposed class of investors who allegedly purchased tokens issued by purported entertainment company FLiK. According to the investors, T.I and entertainment executive Ryan Felton heavily promoted the tokens and promised major returns on investment, but simply tricked participants into...

