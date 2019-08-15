FilmOn Exec's Outbursts Bleed Harassment Trial Jury Pool

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge overseeing a sexual harassment case against FilmOn founder Alki David dismissed nearly a dozen prospective jurors who said the billionaire's outbursts the day before "shocked," "appalled" or otherwise biased them, drawing objections from the accuser's attorney Lisa Bloom that David was being "rewarded for bad behavior." David is representing himself, and many jurors on Thursday said it had become difficult for them to be impartial following his intense exchange with Bloom during the voir dire process on Wednesday. During those proceedings, Bloom yelled at David after he made physical contact with her, and Los Angeles County Superior...

