Parents Seek Class Cert. In Autism Therapy Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Two parents alleging their child was wrongly denied coverage for an autism treatment have asked a Washington federal judge to certify two classes in their suit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and Catholic Health Initiatives. The parents, identified only as Ju.R. and Ja.R., said in their motion Thursday that class certification was proper in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming that Catholic Health Initiatives used to have a blanket exclusion for applied behavior analysis therapy, a mental health treatment for children with autism, that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois administered. In doing so, the parents contended,...

