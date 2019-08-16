Sam Chang Lands $83M Loan For Manhattan Hotel

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Hotel developer Sam Chang of McSam Hotel Group LLC has landed $83 million in financing for a hotel on West 51st Street in Manhattan, according to an announcement Friday from Madison Realty Capital, which provided the loan. The financing is for 25 W. 51st St., which has 230 rooms and is located in Midtown Manhattan, close to Rockefeller Center. Madison Realty Capital did not disclose the interest rate or other terms of the loan in its announcement Friday. "The combination of this project's unbeatable midtown location and highly-regarded sponsor formed an incredibly attractive financing opportunity for [Madison Realty Capital]," Josh Zegen,...

