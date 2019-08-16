Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Urge Justices Not To Expand 'Sex' In Trans Bias Case

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that Title VII's ban on sex discrimination shouldn't be stretched to include gender identity, marking its latest break with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's position that the law protects both gay and transgender workers.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which argues for the EEOC when its suits reach the high court, filed a brief on the agency's behalf in R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. EEOC, one of three cases the high court will hear next term on whether the sex discrimination ban included in Title VII of...

