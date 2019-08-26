NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Jeffrey Zwick, Keusch Law and Ballard Spahr were among more than half a dozen law firms that steered the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records last week, a group of transactions led by a $95 million Brooklyn deal. Jeffrey Zwick & Associates PC landed work on that $95 million deal for multiple properties in Brooklyn while Keusch Law PLLC and Ballard Spahr LLP helped out on the week's second largest deal, a $70 million transaction for a property in Manhattan. Meanwhile, Donovan LLP, Duval & Stachenfeld LLP, Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP and various other law...

