Jury Clears Colo. Atty In Injury Settlement Fee Dispute

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has found that a Colorado attorney did not defraud a California lawyer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in contingency fees for helping a couple reach a multimillion-dollar personal injury settlement in 2016. Hoyt Hart accused Colorado attorney Scott Larson and his firm Scott R. Larson PC of defrauding him by lying about a settlement offer from the defendants to get him to accept a lower amount of attorney fees. The jury on Thursday determined that Larson did not make a false representation of fact to Hart, leaving the California attorney ineligible for any damages, according to the verdict sheet. Larson was retained...

