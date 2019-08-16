FilmOn Exec Escorted From Court Over Continued Outbursts

Law360, Los Angeles (August 16, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- As jury selection dragged through a fourth day Friday, the California state judge overseeing the sexual harassment case against FilmOn founder Alki David again threatened the billionaire with criminal contempt after another outburst toward his accuser's attorney Lisa Bloom resulted in the bailiff escorting him from the courtroom. As some potential jurors were leaving for a break, the self-represented David turned to Bloom and her co-counsel Arick Fudali and swore at them before screaming at the judge, "It doesn't take a genius to figure out this is a sham. As a judge you should be doing something about it!" At that...

