Construction Co. Can't Toss Overtime Suit, Workers Say

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of construction workers urged a New York federal court on Friday to keep its claims alive, arguing that a contractor that oversaw workers' hours and dictated tasks must face claims of unpaid overtime wages. The putative class of 11 former employees told the court that ECI Contracting LLC’s motion to dismiss should be rejected because the contractor had a hand in delegating work and workers' pay. The workers amended their complaint in May to add ECI into the fold, but did not discern who the general contractor was and claimed they were jointly employed by ECI and Real...

