Paul Hastings Nabs Skadden Capital Markets Pro In LA

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has hired a Skadden capital markets partner who helped steer record-breaking billion-dollar deals and initial public offerings in the real estate, gambling, hospitality, retail and technology industries during his 20-year career. Jonathan Ko has joined the firm as a partner in Los Angeles after practicing at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP for more than two decades, according to an Aug. 19 announcement from Paul Hastings. Ko said he’s been watching Paul Hastings’ global securities and capital markets practice develop over time, and the idea of joining the firm became very attractive. “I’m excited by Paul Hastings’...

