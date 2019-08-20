Delta Urges 1st Circ. Not To Revive 'False Imprisonment' Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Delta told the First Circuit on Tuesday that a federal judge got it right when he dismissed a suit brought by a noted Massachusetts doctor who claimed the airline detained him against his will because the man's claims were preempted by the Montreal Convention treaty on international air travel. Delta Air Lines Inc. was able to escape the 2018 suit brought by T. Forcht Dagi, a Newton, Massachusetts, doctor who claimed he was falsely accused of stealing a flight attendant’s bag during a flight from Boston to London in 2015. Once the plane landed at Heathrow Airport, Dagi said, he was...

