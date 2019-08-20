Ex-Rams Ticket Exec's 'Trash Talk' Suit Tossed, For Now

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday threw out a suit brought by a former Los Angeles Rams ticket executive over the publishing of and reporting on private — and profane — "trash talk" text messages he sent a friend about New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, an exchange that he says ultimately cost him his job. Matthew Hogan, said in his suit that he'd texted a joking jab about Chung to Matthew J. Weymouth, a college friend, after watching Chung go down with an injury during Super Bowl LII. According to the March suit, Weymouth, who ran Chung's social media accounts,...

