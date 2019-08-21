Chamber Wants 9th Circ. To Rethink AT&T Arbitration Loss

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce pressed the Ninth Circuit to roll back a ruling nullifying an AT&T arbitration agreement with a customer, arguing the panel's decision presents an "intentional evasion" of high court precedent. The prominent business advocacy organization waded into the long-running dispute on Monday to throw its weight behind AT&T's bid for a rethink of the panel's June decision, which axed the carrier's arbitration agreement — and its decade-old tribunal award — in a dispute over roaming fees. The panel held that a California law called the McGill rule — in which consumers may not waive the right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS