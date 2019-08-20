Ex-CEO To Pay $20M Over Small-Biz Contracting Scheme

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Virginia defense contractor’s former CEO agreed to fork over $20 million to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act by fraudulently winning small-business contracts his company wasn’t eligible for, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. The government claimed that Luke Hillier, majority owner and former CEO of ADS Inc., lied about the firm being a small business to win a slew of contracts, according to the DOJ. The DOJ also said the government has previously resolved related claims against ADS for $16 million and the company’s former general counsel, Charles Salle, for $225,000. Tuesday's settlement brings the...

