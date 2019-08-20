Mass. Amazon Driver Exempt From Arbitration In Wage Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A delivery driver suing Amazon over alleged unpaid wages and unreimbursed expenses counts as a transportation worker exempt from arbitration, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Tuesday, but he’ll have to fight the case in Washington state alongside a similar suit. U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman determined that Bernard Waithaka, a last-mile delivery driver who handled mostly local deliveries for Amazon, fit the definition of a transportation worker who is exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. That means Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. cannot force Waithaka’s proposed class action suit into arbitration, according to Tuesday’s ruling. Waithaka’s suit will instead...

