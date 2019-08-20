Verdict Favoring Tata In Race Bias Suit Was Legit, Judge Says

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A jury verdict favoring Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. in a class action alleging that the Mumbai-based information technology outsourcing agency discriminated against non-South Asian workers in the U.S. will not be reversed, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied the class of former Tata workers' request for a new trial, rejecting arguments that the jury made an unreasonable decision after the three-week trial last November. Judge Rogers also stood by her earlier evidentiary rulings, such as a decision that the former workers could not present evidence of discrimination in hiring to support their allegation of...

