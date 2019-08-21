NFL Concussion Audits Are Valid, Judge Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the NFL concussion settlement has denied a request to prevent the program's claims administrator from conducting multiple audits of players' claims, saying the ability to do such audits is essential to "the honorable implementation of the settlement." In a brief order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody rejected attorney Patrick Tighe's assertion that claims administrator BrownGreer PLC has exceeded his authority by auditing a batch of nearly 35 players' claims twice. Audits can take months to complete, and Tighe says BrownGreer's actions have thrown his clients' claims into a never-ending limbo and violated their...

