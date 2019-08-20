American Airlines To Pay $22M To End False Mail Time Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT) -- American Airlines will shell out $22.1 million to resolve claims it lied about delivery times on mail it delivered in the United States as well as abroad, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The Fort Worth, Texas-based international airline falsely reported the times it handed off U.S. Postal Service mail to foreign postal administrations or other recipients, a violation of the False Claims Act, the DOJ said in a statement. "We expect companies doing business with the government to comply with their contractual obligations," Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said in the statement. American said in a statement provided to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS