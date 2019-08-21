Pomerantz, Rosen, Robbins Geller Vie To Lead AB InBev Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Three investors separately asked a New York federal judge on Tuesday to appoint them as lead plaintiffs in a suit accusing Anheuser-Busch of misleading shareholders about the beer giant’s ability to reduce its “mammoth debt level.” Represented individually by Pomerantz LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA, each of the investors claim they were harmed when Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV made a series of false reassurances about meeting its deleveraging targets, up until an October disclosure about dividend reductions that led to a nearly 10% stock drop. Should the lead plaintiff race come down to a...

