Enviros Sue Over Trump Administration ESA Rollbacks

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent rollbacks of Endangered Species Act protections failed to analyze the harm that could result from the changes and to provide the required public notice-and-comment period, according to a lawsuit filed by environmental groups on Wednesday. The ESA changes also unreasonably changed the requirement that federal agencies ensure that actions approved by them don't jeopardize any listed species or critical habitat, the Sierra Club and several other green groups said in a complaint in California federal court. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service unveiled the final version of the changes last week....

