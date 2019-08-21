Mass. State Police Union Head, Lobbyist Charged With Fraud

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The former head of the Massachusetts State Police union and a high-powered Boston lobbyist conspired to steal union funds and dole out kickbacks, with the union leader funding lavish meals and romantic getaways with ill-gotten money, federal authorities said Wednesday. Dana Pullman, the former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Anne Lynch, a Beacon Hill lobbyist who worked for the union, were arrested at their respective homes in Worcester and Hull, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning. Speaking to reporters in the Boston federal courthouse, FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta told reporters that Pullman “wielded the union...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS