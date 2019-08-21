FOIA Suit Seeks DOI Chief's Correspondence With Lobbyists

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A conservation group sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in D.C. federal court Wednesday, claiming the agency has failed to provide it with requested documents relating to Secretary David Bernhardt’s communications with his former lobbying clients. Western Values Project says it requested documents under the Freedom of Information Act from the DOI regarding Bernhardt’s communications with clients from his time as a lobbyist for the oil and agribusiness industries. The requested documents include all emails, internal department messages, Google chat messages, text messages, WhatsApp messages, Signal messages, faxes, Facebook messages, Microsoft Lync messages and Twitter direct messages that have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS