Ill. Biometric Privacy Law Is Unconstitutional, Grocer Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Albertsons told an Illinois state judge Tuesday that the state's hot-button biometric privacy law unconstitutionally hits some companies harder than others, as the grocer fights a former pharmacist's proposed class action over its finger-scanning technology. New Albertsons Inc.'s motion argued the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act suit brought by a subsidiary's former employee should be dismissed because the law should be considered special legislation prohibited by the state’s constitution, since it applies to some companies while improperly leaving others out. The grocer also argued it should not have to face the former employee's biometric privacy claims because certain provisions in the law...

