Billionaire FilmOn Exec Tells Judge 'I Will Not Pay' Sanctions

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A California judge sanctioned FilmOn founder Alki David $2,000 on Wednesday for repeatedly running afoul of courtroom rules with frequent outbursts during a trial on allegations he sexually harassed a former employee, but the self-represented billionaire defended his anger and defiantly told the judge he'll never pay the fine. After being lectured extensively by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui and asked why the court should not impose sanctions, David exploded with another bout of anger while pointing his finger at his accuser's attorney, Lisa Bloom. "So you want to justify why you should give me sanctions for...

