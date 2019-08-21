Big Fish Casino Gambling Suit Paused For Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Washington state federal judge halted a suit against Churchill Downs Inc. and the new owners of the social casino platform Big Fish Casino pending a ruling on whether claims that the platform constitutes illegal gambling are subject to a user arbitration agreement. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton ordered that Big Fish Games Inc. does not have to respond to discovery demands, though Churchill Downs does have to respond to some information requests from before a plaintiff was added to the case. Big Fish Games and Churchill Downs had asked the court to halt all discovery pending a ruling on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS