Fed. Circ. Unsure It Can Uphold $600M Verdict In Apple IP Row

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday cast doubt on whether to affirm part of a $600 million judgment VirnetX won against Apple for its FaceTime product because one of the claims at issue in the case could be invalidated soon. Apple Inc. is arguing that a claim in a VirnetX patent it is accused of infringing will likely be invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. (AP) Apple Inc. contends that the claim is nearly indistinguishable from one in a different patent VirnetX asserted against the tech giant over FaceTime, which the court found invalid in August. Apple urged the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS