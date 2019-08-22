Gannett Sheds Suit Over Newspaper Delivery Driver's Crash

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Newspaper publisher Gannett Company Inc. isn’t liable for injuries caused by a car crash involving one of its New Jersey delivery drivers, a state appeals court ruled Thursday, reasoning that the company’s supervision of the driver is limited because he’s a contractor and not an employee. A two-judge Appellate Division panel’s decision affirmed a Camden County Superior Court’s release of Gannett from the vicarious liability claims by Josephine Neher, Shavonne Burnett and Laura Simmons. The trio sued Gannett and driver Earl C. Hopkins, whose vehicle allegedly collided with the plaintiffs’ while he was delivering the Courier-Post. In affirming summary judgment in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS