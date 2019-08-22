Exec Slams Fyre Fest Attendees' Bid To Pull Him Back In Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The chief marketing officer of the bankrupt company behind the disastrous Fyre Festival has blasted Geragos & Geragos APC's attempt to rope him back into a $100 million proposed class action, claiming the firm made "knowingly false statements" when it accused him of lying about representing himself. In a brief filed Wednesday, former Fyre Media Inc. CMO Grant Margolin derided Geragos & Geragos' recent motion for reconsideration of an order dismissing him from the case as "nothing more than a baseless retaliatory action against me for having caught plaintiffs in an underhanded effort to re-file claims against me that had already...

