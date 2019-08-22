HomeAway Fights Class Cert. Bid In Traveler Fee Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- HomeAway.com has urged a Texas federal judge not to certify a class of homeowners alleging the company charged their vacationing clients hidden fees, arguing the claims and alleged damages are too different to be lumped together. HomeAway's opposition, filed Wednesday, comes two months after the homeowners argued that certification is appropriate, because their claims raise common questions focused on HomeAway's "uniform" implementation of a "traveler fee" that affected all proposed class members. Lead plaintiff Theodore Kirkpatrick filed the proposed class action lawsuit in June 2016 on behalf of homeowners angry with HomeAway's decision to charge consumers who book properties on the...

