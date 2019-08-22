Holland & Knight Reps Starwood On NY Project's $130M Loan

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight represented Starwood Mortgage Capital in connection with its $130 million loan to Hansen Law PLLC-counseled Bushwick Realty Holdings for a multifamily project in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from Starwood Mortgage Capital LLC is for 871 Bushwick Ave.; $20 million is new financing for the property and the remainder is assumption and refinancing of pre-existing debt on the property. The property is close to the Kosciuszko Street station where the J Train stops, and the Central Avenue M Train station is also nearby. Bushwick Realty Holdings LLC is building...

