Superfund Redevelopment At 20: Continuing Challenges

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Superfund Redevelopment Initiative this year.[1] According to a glossy new report issued by the agency,[2] over the last 20 years, “about 1,000 Superfund sites support new and ongoing uses,” and in fiscal year 2018, these businesses generated $52.4 billion in sales and employed more than 195,000 people.[3] Notwithstanding the EPA’s recent attempts to recast Superfund as a job creation and community redevelopment program, many of the institutional challenges to successful redevelopment of National Priorities List, or NPL, sites remain, and are unlikely to change. Two key barriers are the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS