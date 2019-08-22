NASA Contract May Have Changed Under Duress: ASBCA

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals refused to throw out a dispute between NASA and a contractor seeking additional compensation, saying there is a genuine dispute over whether the contractor signed a contract modification under duress. In a decision released this week, a panel of three judges rejected NASA's argument that a contract modification signed by Sand Point Services LLC released a claim from the firm, which was retained under a $1.9 million deal to repair an aircraft parking ramp, that it racked up extra costs and faced delays due to unsuitable soil at the contracting site. The panel also...

