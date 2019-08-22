3rd Circ. Delivers FedEx A Victory In Retaliation Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit held Thursday that FedEx Freight didn’t flout a New Jersey anti-discrimination law when it terminated two employees, finding that the workers didn’t show they were fired for their participation in an investigation about a break room incident involving homophobic slurs. The three-judge panel said in its unanimous opinion that the district court had properly dismissed Stanley Shinn and Paul Ellis’ claims that they were let go from FedEx Freight Inc. in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. The judge was also unpersuaded by Ellis’ Family and Medical Leave Act claim and affirmed the dismissal of those...

